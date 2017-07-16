Help flood victims honestly: Khaleda

DHAKA : BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Saturday called upon the government to ‘honestly help’ the flood-affected people in the country’s northeastern region as they are ‘wailing’ for food and accommodation, reports UNB.

“I urge the govt to honestly help distressed flood-hit people who need urgent aid,” she said in a twitter message.

The BNP chief alleged that the government has failed to stand by the flood victims due to its ineptness and dishonesty.

In another twitter message, she said the people who have got marooned by floodwater are going through immense sufferings for lack of food and shelter.

Khaleda said though people are screaming for assistance to alleviate their sufferings, the government is indifferent about it. “Let everyone come forward in aid of the flood victims.”