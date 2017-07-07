Heavy rain disrupts city life

DHAKA : Incessant rains since Tuesday night triggered by active monsoon has inundated many parts of the capital, causing immense sufferings to the dwellers, reports UNB.

The rainwater submerged Mouchak, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Gopibagh, Motijheel, Paltan, Rampura, Merul Badda, Bijoy Sarani, Kazipara, Shewrapara and many parts of the old Dhaka.

Commuters, especially office-goers and students, face difficulties in reaching their destination as rain slowed down traffic on many roads in the morning, leading to nagging tailbacks.

Some were seen wading through knee-deep water while some others took rickshaws to reach their destinations and many were seen waiting for hours for vehicles.

Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said 28 mm of rain was recorded in the city in the last 24 hours till 6 am yesterday while 13 mm from 6 am to 12 pm.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places of Sylhet and Chittagong divisions during the next 24 hours commencing from 6pm on Wednesday due to the active monsoon, said Met office.