HC orders to reinstate able Ansars dismissed over 1994 mutiny

DHAKA, – The High Court (HC) today ordered the authorities concerned to reinstate Ansar members, who are physically fit and have service age, from 1,448 dismissed over a mutiny in 1994, reports BSS.

The court also asked to pay the pensions and other dues to those whose retirement ages have already passed.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md. Badruzzaman passed the order, declaring absolute two rules issued earlier in this regard.

Earlier on April 13, the same High Court bench came up with the similar order for 189 Ansar members.

After that order, two groups of aggrieved Ansars filed two separate petitions and the court on April 25 issued the two rules.

“According to the order, those, who will be reinstated, will get salary after their joining and those, whose retirement ages have already passed, will get dues according to their time in office,” said Barrister Syed Md Jahangir Hossain, who moved a petition for the Ansars.

Around two and a half thousands Ansars were dismissed following a mutiny in 1994 over different demands.