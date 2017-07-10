DHAKA : A court here on Sunday placed Sohel Mahfuz, a Neo JMB leader and a key accused in the Gulshan café attack case, on a seven-day remand, reports UNB.
Metropolitan Magistrate AHM Tqaha passed the order when Humayun Kabir, inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.
Public Prosecutor Andullah Abu of Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge court represented the state.
Earlier, on Saturday, a team of CTTC unit and police arrested Sohel Mahfuz, a founder Ameer of JMB India, from Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district. The law enforcers also arrested three suspected members of Neo JMB during the drive.
Gulshan attack key accused Sohel put on 7-day remand
