Gulshan attack key accused Sohel put on 7-day remand

DHAKA : A court here on Sunday placed Sohel Mahfuz, a Neo JMB leader and a key accused in the Gulshan café attack case, on a seven-day remand, reports UNB.

Metropolitan Magistrate AHM Tqaha passed the order when Humayun Kabir, inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Public Prosecutor Andullah Abu of Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge court represented the state.

Earlier, on Saturday, a team of CTTC unit and police arrested Sohel Mahfuz, a founder Ameer of JMB India, from Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district. The law enforcers also arrested three suspected members of Neo JMB during the drive.