The ‘Great Stink’ of London

Interesting News:

In the summer of 1858, Londoners found themselves in the middle of a big stinking problem. For centuries, the city was abusing River Thames using it as dumping ground for human excrement and industrial waste resulting in a river that was little more than an open sewer devoid of any fish or other wildlife. The stench rising from the river had been a mounting problem for some years priors to the “Great Stink” of 1858. That year, the weather was unusually hot. In the scorching heat, the sewage floating in the Thames started to ferment and gave off a stench so hideous that at the Parliament, curtains were soaked in chloride of lime in a vain attempt to defeat the fetid smell. When that didn’t work, the lawmakers even considered relocating the entire government from the Westminster area to somewhere west away from the nauseous river. Eventually they decided that rebuilding London’s sewer system was the only possible solution. Within a record eighteen days, a bill was created, passed, and signed into law.

The task of reforming the Thames and implementing a new sewage system fell upon the chief engineer of the Metropolitan Board of Works, Joseph Bazalgette, who had already spent several frustrating years trying to get his ambitious but thorough plan for the city’s sewerage system approved. Each plan he submitted was promptly shot down citing one problem or the other. The overpowering smell finally moved the bureaucratic cogwheels and Bazalgette got the go-ahead to begin construction.

This was a time when diseases such as typhoid and the greatly feared cholera were thought to spread by the inhalation of “miasma”, or bad air emanating from decaying matter; the term came from an ancient Greek word meaning pollution.

The ‘Great Stink’ therefore greatly alarmed the population.

Four years earlier, John Snow, one of the fathers of modern epidemiology, while investigating the cholera epidemic of Soho in 1854, correctly deduced that the cause of the disease was contaminated water. Incredibly, Snow managed to trace the source of the outbreak to a single public water pump in Broad Street. Later, it was revealed that the pump was located near a leaking sewer. Although Snow’s germ theory was largely ignored, he did manage to persuade the local council to disable the well pump by removing its handle. Instances of the disease is said to have fell considerably once the pump was disabled.