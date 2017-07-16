Govt. mulls over ban on fishing in Naf River to check Yaba smuggling: Home Minister

CHITTAGONG : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday said the government is mulling over a ban on catching fishes along Myanmar bordering Naf River to contain unbridled smuggling of Yaba, reports BSS.

“The ban will be imposed experimentally for fishermen for identifying as to who are involved in trading Yaba”, the minister said adding that the ban will formally be imposed after discussion with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Home Minister said this while destroying huge cache of drugs recovered by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7) at its headquarters in city’s Patenga area yesterday morning.

He said the drug traffickers were smuggling “yaba” to Bangladesh through the rugged frontiers in guise of fishermen.

“There is no bar to catch fishes from the Bay of Bengal. We will request the fisherman to stop fishing in Naf river for taking effective steps to uproot drug trading through it as the Bangladesh is a victim of the cross-border smuggling of the deadly drug”, he added.

The Home Minister said though drug is not produced in Bangladesh, the people of the country are exposed to severe damage due to cross-border smuggling of drugs from the neighboring country.

Later, the minister told the journalists that the law enforcers are asked to adopt “zero tolerance policy” against drug smuggling and abuse.

State Minister for land Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed, City Mayor A J M Nasir Uddin, MA Latif MP, Shamsul How Chowdhury, MP, Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, MP, RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed, Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority M A Salam, Additional Director General of Narcotics Control Department Atahar Ali, Commissioner of Chittagong Metropolitan Police Iqbal Bahar, among others, addressed the function.