Govt to import 5 lakh mts crude salt

DHAKA : The government will import some 5 lakh metric tonnes of crude salt to meet the domestic demand, keep its price and supply stable in the market as its local production has marked a fall, reports UNB.

The Commerce Ministry has decided to import crude salt as there has been lower salt production in the country this time compared to its target, a senior official told UNB on Wednesday.

The crude salt will be imported within a few days on completion of necessary paperwork.

A Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) will be issued in this regard as the country’s current import policy does not support salt import to protect domestic interest, said the Commerce Ministry.

According to an Industries Ministry estimate, the total annual demand of salt is around 15.76 lakh metric tonnes while the production is 13.64 lakh metric tones, showing a deficit of 2.12 lakh metric tonnes.