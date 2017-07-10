GCC mayor Mannan challenges suspension order

DHAKA : Suspended Gazipur City Corporation Mayor MA Mannan filed a writ petition with the High Court on Sunday morning challenging the government order over his suspension for the third time, reports UNB.

Advocate Abu Hanif, counsel of Mannan, filed the petition on behalf of the GCC mayor.

A hearing over the writ petition will be held at the court of Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain and Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan in the afternoon, said Hanif.

On July 6, the government suspended Mannan after the mayor took his office barely 19 days following a court order.

The Local Government Division issued a notification in this regard as a lower court accepted charges against Mannan in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for misusing power and embezzling state money.

Mannan took the charge of the city mayor on June 18, after 28 months of suspension, following an order of the Supreme Court. The GCC mayor has now been suspended thrice, with the first suspension on August 19, 2015 and then on April 18 last year.