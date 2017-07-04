Gazipur factory boiler blast kills 4, injures 40

GAZIPUR : At least four people were killed and 40 others suffered injuries as a boiler exploded at a readymade garment (RMG) factory in the city’s Nayarapara area on Monday evening, reports UNB.

Ataur Rahman, duty officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room, said the boiler went off with a big bang at Multistep Garment Factory around 7:10 pm. Additional police super of Gazipur (South) Russel Sheikh said the blast left four workers dead.

On information, six fire-fighting units rushed in to conduct the rescue operation, Ataur said, adding that they took 40 injured workers to different hospitals and clinics.