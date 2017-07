Gazipur UP chairman held for embezzlement of relief rice

GAZIPUR : Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested a union parishad chairman of Gazipur from Savar on Tuesday night on charge of embezzling relief rice, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Md Alauddin Mollah, 65, UP chairman of Ataboho union parishad in Kaliakoir upazila. A team of ACC conducted a drive in Savar around 10:00 pm and arrested Alauddin, said Abdul Motaleb Miah, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir Police Station.