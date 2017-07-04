Fresh floods trigger waterborne diseases in Sylhet

SYLHET : Persistent downpour for past several days and hilly flash floods inundated fresh areas in Balaganj upazila of the district while the flood situation of other five upazilas remained unchanged spreading waterborne diseases, reports UNB.

The number of water-locked people in the Jakiganj, Beanibazar, Golapganj, Fenchuganj, Osmaninagar and Balaganj upazilas of the district ran over 2.5 lakhs and keeps rising every day. Health officer of Balaganj Upazila Health Complex Anisul Rahman said the hospital premises are flooded and cut-off from the community causing acute suffering for patients already admitted as well as those looking to visit.

They have formed a medical team to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases in the area but they are running low on medicine to cover the whole area, Anisul further said.

Thousands of people were suffering from scarcity of safe drinking water and food buttressed by the poor sanitation system.

Around 10 to 15 more educational institutes freshly went under water during last 12 hours, witnesses said.

In Beanibazar upazila, a portion of Kushiara River dike collapsed in the morning, submerging at least seven unions and some parts of the municipality.

Upazila Primary Education office sources said a total of 40 educational institutes in the upazila were declared closed as roads were inundated and flood water entered 13 schools in the area.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid visited the flood-affected areas of Golapganj Upazila and talked to the flood victims. Rahat Anwar, deputy commissioner of the district, on Sunday said that the authorities concerned have shut 174 educational institutions as those were submerged by floodwater.

Not that educational institutes alone have suffered. All sorts of buildings and structures have gone under water in the ongoing flood, as the Kushiara River has been flowing 21 centimetres above its danger level.

Besides, academic activities in some 137 educational institutions of Barlekha upazila in Moulvibazar district and Golapganj upazila of Sylhet district are being seriously hampered due to the flood.