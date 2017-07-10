France, Germany demonstrate closer ties opening joint Embassy

Franco-Germany jute design project show Monday

DHAKA : The new joint premises of the Franco-German Embassy was formally inaugurated on Sunday illustrating ‘strong and closer’ relationship between France and Germany, reports UNB.

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Sophie Aubert, German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Thomas Prinz and Director General (Europe) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khastagir, among others, were present.

On January 22, 1963, the two countries signed the Franco-German treaty of friendship, also called in France the treaty of the Elysée and 40 years later, the anniversary of the treaty was celebrated, with a reaffirmed desire to continue deepening their bilateral relationship.

“It’s a very important day. We’re very happy. This embassy is a consequence of this shared desire to explore all the opportunities given to us, to strengthen our bilateral relations,” said the French Ambassador.

She said this project is very different because they have designed it and they have built it step by step for the last five years.

“This is an illustration that our relationship is not only strong, but it is also seen as a vital relationship because you can’t separate the DNA’s components,” Aubert said.

German Ambassador Prinz said they did everything together and will work together in the same building integrating their work.

Meanwhile, the two ambassadors will co-host the ‘Presentation of a Franco-German Jute Project’ organised jointly by Alliance Française de Dhaka and Goethe-Institut Bangladesh at the new Franco-German Embassy premises on Monday from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor will attend the function as the chief guest.

State Minister for Textiles and Jute Mirza Azam will also attend the opening ceremony as a special guest.

The latest Franco-German cultural project, ‘Jute and Composite, Tradition and Innovation’ was designed in order to develop innovative solutions to support new way of using historically significant jute fibre in Bangladesh.

With the support of Bangladesh- based NGO JuteLab, a design competition was opened to call for creative furniture designs made of jute.

The project started in July 2016, offering students of architecture or fine arts, young artists and architects to submit a design proposal for a piece of furniture implementing the innovative jute composite resin transfer moulding process developed by Jute Lab (Gold of Bengal) at Atroshi.

Eight finalists were selected and winners were invited for a one-week training under the guidance of French professional designer Antoine Gripay, design manager and founder of studio Katra.

Two teams were formed to work together on two different projects, from design development to prototype production. By using jute fibre composite and taking inspiration from Bangladeshi culture, they developed an armchair and side tables. The prototypes will be presented during the session.