Flood situation unchanged in northern districts

DHAKA : Flood situation in Kurigram, Sirajganj and Lalmonirhat districts has remained unchanged while water of different rivers in the mid-region of the country is flowing above danger level, reports UNB.

According to reports reaching the UNB news desk, the Brahamaputra River was flowing above the danger mark, the Padma River 20 cm above the danger level and Arial Kha, Kumar and Madhumati Rivers also above their danger levels on Saturday

In Faridpur, the Padma River was flowing 20 cm above the danger level at Goalanda point, rising 16 cm within last 12 hours.

Arial Kha, Kumar and Madhumati rivers were also flowing above their danger levels on Saturday, said sources at the local Water Development Board office.

WDB Deputy Assistant Engineer Jahirul Islam said the water of the Padma River was rising rapidly. Following the recession of floodwater in the northern districts, the water started flooding the mid-region of the country, he said.

In Kurigram, flood situation remained unchanged in the district as the Brahamaputra River was flowing above the danger mark though floodwater decreased slightly in some areas.

About 700 square kilometres area of the district were inundated by the floodwater, leaving 2.5 lakh people of 550 villages under 42 unions marooned for last 10 days.

Academic activities at 193 educational institutions have remained halted due to flood.

Sources at Water Development Board said the Brahmaputra River was flowing 25 cm above the danger mark at Chilmari point decreasing by 10cm while the Dharala and Dudhkumar 22cm below and 8 cm from danger mark respectively.

District administration control room sources said some 38,312 houses, 17 bridges, 1.5- kilometre embankment, 140-kilometre road and 43 educational institutions have been damaged by floodwater. A total of 3,620 hectares of cropland were inundated in the district. Three people drowned here in the floodwater.

The local administration has distributed 400 tonnes of rice, Tk 11.50 lakh in cash and 4,000 packets of dry foods among the flood victims.

In Lalmonirhat, flood situation in the district has improved as water-flow of Teesta and Dharla rivers has started deceasing.

People, who left houses for flood, have started returning to their respective residence although they are worried about the reconstruction of their damaged homes.

More than one lakh people in five upazilas of the district, who were affected by flood, are facing scarcity of pure drinking water, food and sanitation. They are seeking government assistance for their rehabilitation.

Contacted, Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner Abul Fayez Alauddin Khan said all flood victims would be brought under post-flood rehabilitation programmes and for this, we are preparing a list.

In Sirajganj, 10 more villages went under water as 40 metres of an under-construction flood control embankment at Bahuka in sadar upazila collapsed into the Jamuna River on Thursday night.

The WDB and 11 River Engineer Battalion of Army on Friday are jointly working to repair the dam.

Executive engineer of Sirajganj Water Development Board Syed Hasan Imam said, “We hope that the rest 10 meters of the dam will be repaired soon.”

Disaster management and relief minister Mufazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya is scheduled to visit the collapsed embankment and flood-affected areas on Saturday, Sirajganj deputy commissioner Kamrunnahar Siddiqa told UNB.