Flood situation deteriorates in 4 dists

Dhaka, July 13 – The flood situation in four districts deteriorated further as major rivers there kept overflowing on Thursday, leaving two children dead and several lakh people marooned, reports UNB.

Although the flood situation worsened in Jamalpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts while it is improving in Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts.

In Gaibandha, two children — Sawpna Khatun of Kamarjani union in Sadar upazila and Pinha of Kabilpur in Phulchhari upazila — drowned in floodwater on Wednesday night and Thursday respectively.

Besides, river erosion took a furious turn as water level in Bramhaputra and Ghaghat rivers continued to rise over the last few days, witnesses said.

The people of the flood-hit areas have been facing immense sufferings for lack of adequate food, safe drinking water and sanitation.

District administration source said a total of 2,10,000 people of 190 villages in 29 unions were affected by the flood while only 3,000 people took refuge in shelter centers. Besides, at least 123 primary schools remained closed in four upazilas of the district due to the flood.

In Kurigram, the overall flood situation of the district worsened further as the Brahmaputra was flowing 37 cm above the danger level at Chilmari point while the Dharala 18 cm above the danger mark at the Bridge point.

The water level in Dudhkumar increased by 4 cm, while the flow of the Teesta decreased by 14 cm. The two rivers were flowing slight below their danger levels.

In the last 24 hours, 15 villages went under water afresh.

Eighty-seven medical teams were formed in the district to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the flood-hit areas.

More then two lakh people in seven upazilas, out of nine, remained trapped in floodwater for the past few days while at least 150 schools were announced closed for the flood.

Though the government has initiated the distribution of relief materials in the flood-affected areas but it is not adequate, said locals.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan said they distributed three mts rice, cash Tk 8 lakh, 2000 packets of dry food among flood-affected people in seven upazilas.

In Jamalpur, almost one lakh people have been marooned in 35 unions in six upazilas and the Jamuna River was flowing 84 centimeters above the danger level at Bahadurshah point.

District Relief and Rehabilitation office sources said seven unions of Islampur, eight of Dewanganj, seven in Madarganj, five in Sarishbari, three in Bakshiganj and one union in Melanandah were inundated.

District primary education officer Md Shahidul Islam said a total 187 schools in seven upazilas remained shut due to the flood.

Civil Surgeon Mosa-e-ul-Islam Ratan said 77 medical teams have been working with one in each union of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kabir said they have distributed 180 mts rice, Tk 3.10 lakh among the flood victims.

In Lalmonirhat, over one lakh people at 36 villages of 16 unions in Hatibandha, Kaliganj, Aditmari and Sadar upazilas of the Teesta basin remained trapped in floodwaters for the past five days.

The Teesta River was flowing 20 cm below the danger level while the Dharola was flowing 25 cm above the red mark at Kulaghat point on Thursday morning, according to sources at the local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board.

Sudden decrease in water flow triggered serious river erosion in some areas. The Teesta and Dharla devoured at least 63 houses in the last 24 hours.

Besides, Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner Abul Fayez Md Alauddin Khan said they distributed 500 packets of dry food, Tk 2 lakh in cash and 8 tonnes of GR rice among the flood-affected people in Hatibandha and Aditmari upazilas.