Five cultural personalities get award

Five cultural personalities were awarded in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the cultural field, reports BSS

The award winning persons are: Abdul Kayum (Fine Arts), Altaf Hossain (Folk Culture), Sushanta Kumar Ghosh (Folk Song), Md Kamal (Recitation) and Minhaj Uddin (Photography). Dancer Bazler Rahman Badal was also given special honour on the occasion. Shilpakala Academy gave the ‘District Shilpakala Award-2016’ formally in a function held in its auditorium here on Wednesday. Commissioner of Rajshahi division Noor-Ur-Rahman and Social Worker Shaheen Akter Rainy addressed the ceremony as chief and special guests respectively with Deputy Commissioner Helal Mahmud Sharif in the chair. Additional Deputy Commissioners Parvej Raihan and Md Salah Uddin and Cultural Officer of Shilpakala Academy Asaduzzaman Sarker also spoke. The prize distribution ceremony was followed by a cultural function performed by famous artists.