Farmers being habituated in growing chemical-free vegetables in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHIFarmers have started growing chemical-free vegetables, using organic manure like vermi-compost, in the region including its vast Barind Tract, reports BSS.

By dint of diversified interventions, gardening around homesteads in the current season through using the organic fertilizer has started gaining ground with production of different fruits and vegetables safe and hygienic ways.

Marginal farmers and the poor people in the region are mostly engaged in this venture by making the best use of spaces around their homes over the last couple of years.

Varieties of vegetables are available in the local markets round the years because of regular farming of the vegetables along with other seasonal fruits and crops.

They are getting expected output and are also earning windfall profit after meeting the cultivation costs.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) and Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) have been providing necessary support alongside need-based training and required inputs to the farmers to grow safe vegetables for their own consumption and extra earning by selling those.

DAE and BARI officials said use of vacant spaces for producing fruits and vegetables has been seen as potential means for gradual development in the life of the downtrodden in the region comprising 25 upazilas of Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabgonj districts.

Farmers at Rajabari, Palpur, Mohishalbari and Premtali villages under Godagari upazila; Chowbaria, Bargachhi, Katakhali and Kharkhari villages under Paba upazila and Nandangachhi and Halidagachhi villages under Charghat upazila; are producing vermi-compost with earthworms and cow dung.

“I cultivated bottle gourd, cucumber and coriander on 16 decimals of land beside our homestead by using organic fertilizer this year, and I got expected production,” Ali Hossain, a farmer of Baroipara village, said.

Banera Khatun, 36, wife of Sabdul Mian in Darusha village of Paba upazila said, “We have been producing chemical-free vegetables, using vermi-compost. We are also selling some vegetables in the local market after meeting the family’s demand.”

Anwar Hossain, 40, a farmer at Alipur village in Durgapur upazila, said chemical-free vegetables are in high demand at the village, and locals purchase the vegetables at higher prices.

Abdul Hakim, 48, of Mirganj village under Bagha Upazila said he cultivated red leafy, bottle gourd, carrot, snake gourd and napa shak on 40 decimals of land by using bio-fertilizer. He doesn’t go to the local market for selling the vegetables as villagers come to his home to purchase them giving high prices, he said.

If all the farmers grow chemical-free vegetables by using vermicompost in their lands, it will meet people’s demand for chemical-free foods.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Deb Dulal Dhali said a large-scale promotion of homestead gardening is very important for getting regular cash crops together with meeting the nutritional demands.

Horticulturist Dhali said more people in general should come forward towards cultivating vegetables, fruits and crops on the fallow lands surrounding their dwelling houses and rooftops, which can ensure availability of fresh and pollution- free fruits and vegetables.

He said that use of vacant spaces for producing fruits and vegetables has been adjudged as potential means for gradual development in the life of poverty- stricken communities coupled with the low and middle income groups.

Currently, he alleged that many of the commercial growers are seen using harmful insecticides and pesticides on the vegetables and orchards for gaining extra benefits resulting in massive health hazards. However, the problems could easily be solved if all the family members consume self-produced vegetables and fruits.