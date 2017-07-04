Farmer killed in Nilphamari clash

NILPHAMARI: A farmer was killed and four others were injured in a clash that took place between two rival groups at Nautara Bazar village under Dimla upazila of the district yesterday morning, reports BSS.

The deceased is Fajle Rahman, 55, son of late Abdul Gafur, a resident of the same village. Police said there had been a long-standing dispute between Borhan and Anisur over a disputed land in the area.

During the clash, Fajle Rahman died on the spot. Four persons also sustained injuries in the clash.

The injured were sent to Dimla upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Dimla Police Station Mujammel Hossain confirmed the incident.