Farhad Mazhar’s ‘kidnapping’ motivated: BNP

DHAKA : BNP on Wednesday alleged that poet and columnist Farhad Mazhar had been kidnapped to divert people’s attention to a different direction from Supreme Court verdict scrapping parliament’s power to impeach Supreme Court judges, reports UNB.

“As the Supreme Court verdict went against the government, Farhad Mazhar has been kidnapped to divert people’s attention to a different direction from it. Whenever a matter goes against the government, such incidents happen,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

He criticised the law enforcers for their remarks about Mazhar’s kidnapping saying those are ridiculous. “Reveal the truth behind the kidnapping if you have no involvement in it.”

The BNP secretary general said their party has long been talking about the independence of the judiciary as its leaders and activists are continuously going through harassment and repression by the government.

Hailing the Supreme Court verdict regarding the 16th amendment, Fakhrul said it is a one-step forward for ensuring justice. “Now the judges will be able to work independently without any fear.”

He, however, said they are waiting to see what directives will come in the full judgement.

The BNP leader said lower court now cannot work independently due to the government’s influence. “Those of us going to court frequently know how the government is influencing the lower court.

”

He said though the government is trying to create an election atmosphere by repeatedly talking about the next polls, no effort is in sight to restore opposition parties’ democratic rights. “Instead, it has intensified its repression on those who hold alternative opinions and criticise its activities.”

Fakhrul bemoaned that BNP leaders have been subjected to unnecessary harassment and misbehaviour by the law enforcers at the airport. “We feel very bad the way law enforcers behave with us when we go to airport for going abroad. They treat me and our leaders like criminals.”