Farhad Mazhar left home of his own: IGP

Dhaka, Jul 13 – Writer and columnist Farhad Mazhar was not abducted as he left home of his own, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Hoque on Thursday, reports UNB.

“After analysing data and information, it seems to us Farhad Mazhar left Dhaka and came back of his own,” said the IGP while briefing reporters at the Police Headquarters.

The IGP said Mazhar crossed Aricha ferry ghat when his family members informed the law enforcers about his abduction on the morning of July 3.

“Normally abductors use microbus. So, we ordered police across the country to check microbuses, but they didn’t find any clue of Mazhar,” added Shahidul Hoque.

The IGP said Mazhar called his wife for 10 times and another woman six times.

He said Mazhar roamed around Khulna New Market area from 4pm-6pm. It was seen in CCTV footage of the market, he said.

“I believe he left home of his own and used buses for his journey,” added the IGP.

Earlier on July 3, family members claimed that Farhad Mazhar had been kidnapped by unknown miscreants from Adabar in the capital in the early hours of the day.

Later, police found him in a ‘Hanif Paribahan’ bus around 11:30 pm on the same day while he was returning to Dhaka from Khulna.