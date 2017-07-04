Farhad Mazhar ‘kidnapped’

DHAKA : Farhad Mazhar, a poet and columnist, was reportedly kidnapped by unknown miscreants from the city’s Adabar area early Monday, reports UNB.

Quoting family members, Mohsin, a sub-inspector of Adabar Police Station, said Farhad Mazhar came out of his residence, ‘Haq Garden’, at Adabar Link Road after receiving a phone call around 5 am.

His wife later got a phone call from the unknown miscreants demanding Tk 35 lakh as ransom for his release, he said.

Having failed to know the whereabouts of Mazhar till 10 am, his family members went to Adabar Police Station and informed the police about it. Police said they are investigating the matter.