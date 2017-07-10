Experts blame lack of awareness for chikungunya outbreak

DHAKA : Health experts have blamed lack of awareness at the family level for the current surge in chikungunya disease, saying that the city dwellers are not aware enough to destroy breeding sources of aedes mosquitoes.

“People in Dhaka city should be more cautious to keep their houses clean and destroy all potential mosquito breeding sources to prevent chikungunya disease,” Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told BSS.

“We are observing that the city dwellers are showing negligence to destroy aedes mosquitoes… They should supplement the efforts of the government to prevent chikungunya disease,” she added.

Prof Flora said, “We think that the outbreak of the disease has apparently decreased a little bit. But we have to wait for the next few days to confirm the real scenario of the disease.”

A control room on chikungunya disease was opened at IEDCR on July 3, she said adding that anyone can contact the control room for consulting with doctors on chikungunya. “As many as 566 people in the capital have been diagnosed with mosquito-borne chikungunya disease. On an average, about 30 to 35 people contact IEDCR per day to know about the disease,” Prof Flora said.

Senior Scientific Officer of Institute of IEDCR Dr SM Alamgir told BSS that two species of mosquito-aedes aegypti and aedes albopictus-cause chikungunya disease.

“Alongside eliminating the breeding sources of mosquito, people should be educated on this disease as there is no special treatment for this,” he added.

Dr Alamgir suggested destroying all potential mosquito breeding sources as the outbreak of chikungunya disease in the capital has increased sharply this year.

He said a massive awareness campaign is needed to destroy the breeding sources of mosquito for stopping outbreak of chikungunya disease. Health experts said chikungunya affected people should drink much water and take full rest. There is no need of any laboratory test as the diseases could be diagnosed easily by observing some common symptoms.

At a press conference held recently, Prof Dr Sania Tahmina, director of disease control unit and line director of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS),said, “We have conducted a survey at 50 sites of 47 wards in Dhaka city to identify risk areas for chikungunya disease.”

As many as 500 doctors and nurses of different hospitals were given training on chikungunya prevention and control guide lines, Prof Sania said, adding physicians and officials at divisional, district and upazila levels were directed to take necessary steps to destroy mosquito breeding sources.

“We also organized awareness campaigns on chikungunya in over 200 areas of 92 wards in Dhaka city on June 17. Nearly 10,000 students from both public and private medical colleges, dental colleges and nursing institutes participated in the campaign,” she added. Chikungunya is a viral disease which is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. Health experts said symptoms of the disease appear between four and seven days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. Chikungunya is characterized by an abrupt onset of high fever frequently accompanied by joint pain.

Other common signs and symptoms of the disease include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash, they said, adding the joint pain is often very debilitating, but usually lasts for a few days or may be prolonged to weeks.