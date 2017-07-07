EC doesn’t belong to any particular party: Shahadat

DHAKA : The Election Commission will ensure a level-playing field for all the political parties ahead of the next general election, said Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury on Wednesday, reports UNB.

“The Election Commission doesn’t belong to any particular party. It’s neutral. So, the Commission will surely ensure equal facilities to those who’ll participate in the election,” he told reporters at his office.

Emphasising that no particular party will get extra facilities in the election, he said, “We’ll do whatever is needed to create the environment so that all the parties can seek votes.”

Mentioning that the EC has so far faced no pressure from any quarter, he said the government will continue its cooperation to the Election Commission.

“My belief is there’ll be no pressure on us. If any pressure comes, we’re determined to only accept the logical one remaining within our jurisdiction,” Shahadat said.

The Commission will be able to present a fair election to the nation by taking steps considering the situation, the Election Commissioner said.

“We’ve the preparation for this. We’ll neutrally perform our duties, no matter whatever the situation arises. My belief is we’ll be able to present a fair election…,” he added.

He hoped that all the political parties will keep their trust in the Commission and join the next parliamentary polls, likely to be held in late December 2018.

The Election Commissioner also hoped that the voters will regain their trust in the EC and exercise their franchise going to the polling stations without any fear and intimidation in the next general election.

“If we can perform our duties properly, my strong belief is that the voters will trust us, he said.