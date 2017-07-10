EC to begin dialogue from July 31

DHAKA : The Election Commission (EC) will begin dialogue with political parties and other stakeholders from July 31 to hold the next parliamentary elections.

“The roadmap was finalized after reviewing it in the commission meeting and it will be formally published as a book form on July 16,” Secretary at the EC Secretariat Mohammad Abdullah told the reporters at his office in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar yesterday afternoon, reports BSS.

Abdullah said the EC will begin dialogue with the political parties, stakeholders, civil society, media personnel, observer organizations and former election commissioners from July 31 and will end it between August and October.

He said seven issues got priority in the roadmap, including constituency boundary re-demarcation, review of the electoral law and holding of dialogue with registered political parties, civil society and media personalities.