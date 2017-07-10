DSEX crosses 5800-point for first time

DHAKA, – The boarder price index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed 5,800-point mark for the first time, with the daily trade volume rising over three months high after March 22, reports BSS.

DSEX finished the day with 52.89 points up at 5,827.19 which were the highest after introducing the DSEX on January 27, 2013.

The DSES for Shariah-based companies and DS30 for the blue chip scrips also followed the upward trend with 5.61 points up at 1319.68 and 13.87 points up at 2122.15 respectively.

The rising major sectors were food and allied and insurance. A total of 138 large-cap securities moved up due to higher activities.

The trade value of the day increased to Taka 1264.43 crore which was the highest after Taka 1290.38 crore, traded on March 22 this year. The trade volume also scored to 44.59 crore shares which was the highest after 48.96 crore shares, traded on January 25.

At DSE, out of the day’s 328 securities, prices of 178 securities closed higher against 121 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were Fu Wang Food, Mercantile Insurance, City General Insurance, Bangladesh General Insurance and 1st Prime Finance Mutual Fund. The major losing issues were Kay & Que, Progressive Life, Sim Text, BD Welding and Intech Online.

Keya Cosmetic topped the turnover list followed by Saif Power, Beximco, Confidence Cement and Prime Bank.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 165.48 points up at 18,060.86.

At CSE, 263 were issues traded. Of those, 144 closed higher and 90 closed lower while 3.25 crore shares worth Taka 81.32 crore changed hands.