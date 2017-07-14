Dishonest teachers to be targeted through legislation: Nahid

Sangsad Bhaban, Jul 13 – Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Thursday told Parliament that his ministry has drafted legislation targeting unscrupulous teachers, reports UNB.

“Lack of legislation is the main barrier against dealing with dishonest teachers. So we have formulated a law in this regard. We hope to place the bill in Parliament in its next session,” he said replying to a supplementary question from the ruling party MP Fazilatun Nasa Bappy (Reserved Seat-30).

Nahid said some unscrupulous teachers sell answers to students in the examination centre and leak question papers hours before the exam for money. “They are not teachers in the true sense. They are in disguise as teachers. We’re taking action against them. But the absence of a proper law has been the main barrier to taking effective action.”

He said many teachers don’t teach students in the classroom properly as they are more attentive to private tuition to make money. Such practices will have to be stopped. The teachers lead students to guidebooks and notebooks outside their school textbooks. It is a big challenge for the government to stop it, he added.

The Education Minister said the teachers who engage in some misdeeds tarnish their profession’s image and dignity.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said some 7.7 lakh illegal gas connections were cut off across the country in the last three years and five months – the length of the present government’s term.

“A total of 769,508 illegal gas connections were disconnected from January 2014 to May 2017,” he said, replying to a starred question from ruling Awami League MP Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (Khulna-2).

Of the illegal connections, 768,836 were for households, 459 for commercial use, 171 for industrial, 40 for CNG and two connections for captive power, he said.