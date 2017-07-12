Dildar’s 14th death anniv today

DHAKA : Thursday is the 14th death anniversary of comedian Dildar, reports UNB.

Different televisions will air different programmes paying tributes to the comedian who died on July 13, 2003 at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack.

He was best known for Meghla Akash (2001), Bir Soinik (2003) and Tumi Shudhu Amar (2003).

Dildar debuted in Bengali cinema in 1972 through film “Keno Emon Hoy”.

He was awarded ‘Best Actor in Comic Role’ in the 28th Bangladesh National Film Awards in 2003 for his role in the film, “Tumi Sudhu Aamar”.

The unofficial ‘Prince of Bangla comedy’ played the lead role in ‘Abdullah’ movie for the first time in this film career.

He completed Secondary School Certificate (S.S.C) but his sense of humour was immensely popular.