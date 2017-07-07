Dhaka concerned over N Korea’s ballistic missile launch

DHAKA : Bangladesh has urged North Korea to refrain from any action that could impact adversely the peace and stability in the region and beyond, reports UNB.

“Bangladesh is deeply concerned at the recent launching of ballistic missile by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the Foreign Ministry here said in a statement on Wednesday.

By launching the missile, DPRK has violated its obligations under the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, said the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

It said Bangladesh is committed to working with the international community for renunciation of the use of force in international relations and for general and complete disarmament.