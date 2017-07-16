Dhaka, Colombo keen to see 3-fold rise in bilateral trade in 2 yrs

DHAKA : Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday attended a trade and investment event before leaving Dhaka that discussed ways to have greater trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, reports UNB.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka want to see their two-way trade volume triple in the next two years – which is now roughly a measly US$ 142 million – with support from private sector players of the two countries exploring new investments and business opportunities.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) jointly arranged the event titled ‘Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Investment and Business Dialogue: Moving towards Greater Economic Partnership’ at a city hotel.

Bangladesh business leaders and the visiting Sri Lankan trade delegation members joined the interactive dialogue and discussed ways to achieve enhanced bilateral trade goals.

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali and his Sri Lankan counterpart Ravi Karunanayake, among others, spoke at the dialogue and expressed their optimism that bilateral trade relations will see a big boost with the signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by this year.