Derailment halts Dhaka’s rail link with Khulna, Rajshahi

PABNA : Rail communication of Dhaka with Khulna and Rajshahi was disrupted following derailment of a passenger train in Ishwardi upazila here on Saturday, reports UNB.

Railway officials said the engine and two wheels of a compartment of the Dhaka-bound ‘Chitra Express’ train from Khulna veered off the track at Ishwardi Muladali railway station around 1:15pm.

A relief train from Ishwardi rushed in and started working to salvage it, said Moiruzzaman, master of Muladali railway station.