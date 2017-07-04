Decision on 16th Amendment after full verdict : Anisul Huq

DHAKA : Law Minister Anisul Huq on Monday said the government will take its decision once it receives the full text verdict of the Supreme Court that has declared illegal the 16th amendment to the Constitution establishing Parliament’s authority to remove Supreme Court judges, reports UNB.

“In its verdict, the SC has said that they’ve rejected the appeal. I can’t answer to any question until I get the full text of the verdict. We’re waiting for the full verdict,” the Law Minister said in his instant reaction to the SC verdict at his office.

“I just don’t understand how the reinstatement of article 96 of the 1972 constitution makes it contradictory,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court verdict declaring illegal the 16th amendment to the Constitution.