DB to probe Farhad Mazhar ‘abduction’

DHAKA : The case filed over the ‘abduction’ of poet and columnist Farhad Mazhar was transferred to the Detective Branch of police on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

Deputy Commissioner (Media) of DMP Masudur Rahman on Wednesday said the case was shifted to the DB from Adabar Police Station. “Now detectives will investigate the matter.”

Farhad Mazhar was said to have been kidnapped by unknown miscreants from Adabar in the capital in the early hours on Monday. Police found him in a ‘Hanif Paribahan’ bus in Abhaynagar upazila of Jessore on Monday night while he was returning to Dhaka from Khulna, said police.