Company formation to operate Bangabandhu Satellite okayed

DHAKA : The Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for the formation of Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company (BCSC) Limited to smoothly operate the country’s first-ever Bangabandhu Satellite-1, reports UNB.

The approval came from the regular weekly meeting of the Cabinet held at the Bangladesh Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam said Bangladesh is going to join the Satellite Club very soon as the process for launching the satellite nearing completion. “The satellite will be launched into the orbit very soon, and to operate it a decision to constitute a company has been made,” he said.

Alam further said the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications placed the proposal for the formation of the company following suggestions of those who will locally operate the satellite.

“The company will be formed with the authorised capital of Tk 5,000 crore and it will have Tk 500 crore shares,” said Alam, adding that the price of each share will be Tk 10. In the Memorandum of Article, the Cabinet Secretary said, a proposal has been made to form an 11-member committee for the company and all of its members will be government employees. He said the Post and Telecommunications secretary and managing director of the BCSC Ltd will act as the chairman and member secretary of the company respectively.

The other directors of the company are the additional secretary of the ministry of post and telecommunications, representatives of the ministries of finance, information and defence and a representative of the Armed Forces Division, the chairman of SPARSO, the DG of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd and two other persons to be nominated by the government, Alam said. The Cabinet meeting also gave the final approval to the draft of ‘The Seeds Bill, 2017’ to make the existing law more time-befitting one.

According to the new draft law, a 25-member National Seed Board will be constituted with the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture as its Chairman, while Director General (Seed Wing) under the Ministry of Agriculture will be its member Secretary.

About the Board function, the Cabinet Secretary said, it will mainly focus on seed control as well as control of seed quality. He, however, said the details of the function of the Seed Board would be fixed after the formulation of necessary rules.

He said there will be a Seed Certification Agency that will give permission and licence for seed dealership.

Besides, there will be a post like ‘Seed Inspector’ who will make visits and inspect seed quality and dealership license. The Cabinet Secretary added that creating any obstacle by any seed dealer will be considered as a punishable offence.

For such offences, the dealer or person concerned will be sentenced to three months’ imprisonment or be fined Tk 50,000 or both, he said adding that the punishment will double in the case of repetition of the offence.

There is also a provision in the proposed law to operate mobile courts for its enforcement.

Ministers, state ministers and secretaries concerned were present.