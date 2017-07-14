Clint Eastwood casts actual heroes in train attack film

Clint Eastwood’s new film about three Americans who stopped a terror attack on a train to Paris will star the real-life heroes of that 2015 incident, reports BBC

Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone will play themselves in The 15:17 to Paris, based on the book they co-wrote with Jeffrey E Stern. Actors will play younger versions of the trio in the film, which is thought to focus on the three men’s friendship. The men were awarded Legion d’honneur medals for their actions. They also received a hero award from Eastwood himself at an awards ceremony last year. Sadler, Skarlatos and Stone were among a number of passengers who overpowered a heavily armed man who had opened fire on the train. Stone and Skarlatos were both off-duty servicemen, while Sadler was a student at California State University. The man they apprehended was later named as Ayoub El-Khazzani, a Moroccan believed to have had links to radical Islam.