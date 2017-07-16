Chikungunya awareness rally held

Urban Primary Health Care Service Delivery Project today (15 July 2017) brought out an awareness rally in the capital city on Chikungunya and Dengue, a press release said. The rally was started from Nagar Matrisodon, Sector-6 Uttara and ended at Nagar Nagar Shastho Kendra, Sector-4, Uttara. Program officer and assistant health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation Dr. Mahmuda Ali, assistant teacher of Azimpur government primary school Mahmuda Khatun, Project Manager of Urban Primary Health Care Services Delivery project Mahfida Dina Rubiya, medical officers, nurses, physicians, rover scout members and school students took part in the rally. Participants cleaned the garbage where aedes mosquito might take birth. Local law enforcement agency assisted to end the program successfully. It is noted that Urban Primary Health Care Service Delivery Project is being implemented by Dhaka North City Corporation and managed by Dhaka Ahsania Mission.