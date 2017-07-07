Charges pressed against 4 for raping Garo girl

DHAKA : Police on Wednesday pressed charges against four young men, including prime accused Rafsan Hossain Rubel, in a case filed for gang raping a Garo girl in the city’s Badda area last year, reports UNB.

Mohammad Shahinur Rahman, sub-inspector of Badda Police Station, submitted a charge-sheet against them before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate.

The other charge-sheeted accused are Salauddin Miah, Alauddin and Imran Khan.

Of the accused, Rubel is behind the bars while Salauddin is out on bail and the two others have been on the run.

The Garo girl, a resident of Khilkhet area in the capital who used to work at a beauty parlour, was gang raped at Uttar Badda in the city on October 26 last year by the four youths while returning home from her workplace.

Later, she filed a case with the Badda Police Station on October 28.

Rab members arrested Rubel from the Airport Railway Station area of the capital on November 11 last.