Charge-sheet against sub- registrar, 3 others approved

DHAKA : The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a charge-sheet for submission against a sub-registrar and three others in a graft case, reports UNB.
The Commission at its regular meeting on Wednesday approved a proposal for submitting the charge-sheet against them, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.
He said the charge-sheet will be submitted before the court soon against sub-registrar of Shariatpur Sadar Ataur Rahman, deed writer Md Abul Hasnat of Sylhet Sadar sub-registrar’s office, Muhibur Rahman of Comilla and Kayes Ahmad of Sylhet.
On May 31, 2015, the national anti-graft agency filed a case against them with Sylhet Sadar Police Station for allegedly dodging government revenue of Tk 3.78 lakh.
According to the case statement, when Ataur Rahman was the sub-registrar of Sylhet Sadar sub-registrar’s office, he in collusion with other accused dodged the government revenue of Tk 3.78 lakh by preparing fake tax documents and false land registration records, and later plundered the money.

