UP chairman among 10 Jamaat men held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI : Police here on Saturday afternoon arrested 10 leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami including Bagha upazila parishad chairman during a secret meeting at Amodpur central mosque in Bagha upazila in the district, reports UNB.

Officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station Ali Mahmud said they had secret information that some Jamaat men were holding a clandestine meeting inside the mosque around 5:00 pm. Police then arrested Jinnat Ali, Bagha upazila chairman, Nazmul Haque, vice-chairman of Charghat upazila parishad and also district secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, Saifur Islam, ameer of Bagha municipality, Shamsul Islam, ameer of Arani municipality, Mozibur Rahman, president of Bausa union, Wazed Ali, president of Bajubagha union and Jamaat leaders Sekendar Ali, Moazzem Hossain, Ahmad Ali and Rafiqul Islam. A case would be filed against the arrestees on charge of planning sabotage, the OC added.