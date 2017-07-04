Bumper groundnut output makes char farmers happy

RANGPUR: The char farmers are happy getting bumper output of groundnut as harvest of the crop continues on the char lands during the current Kharip-1 season in Rangpur agriculture region, reports BSS.

The char farmers are getting price of the crop between Taka 2,200 and 2,300 per mound (every 40 kilogram) as its high demand in the local markets.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) officials said, a target of producing 6,369 tonnes of groundnut from 4,057 hectares of land has been fixed for all five districts of the region during this Kharip-1 season.

“The enthusiastic farmers have cultivated groundnut on 4,460 hectares of land, mostly in char areas, exceeding the fixed target by 9.93 per cent,” said horticulture specialist of the DAE Khondker Md Mesbahul Islam.

Talking to BSS, a number of farmers of Char Arazi Hariswar, Gupidanga, Prannath Char, Char Najirdaho, Char Pollimari, Char Godair, Char Gonai, Char Haricharan, Dhushmarar Char, Tapur Char, Char Hazrat Khan, Char Biswa Nath and other char villages under Kawnia upazila here expressed happiness overbumper yield of groundnut.

Farmer Nur Mohammad of Char Biswa Nath village said he has cultivated groundnut on 50 decimals of land this season at a total cost of Taka 5,000.

“I am harvesting groundnut now and expecting to get total production of 10 mounds,” he said hoping that he would earn a net profit of Taka 15,000 excluding production costs this season.

Farmer Dudu Mian of Char Gonai village said he has cultivated groundnut on 225 decimals of land spending Taka 30,000.

“I am hopeful to get a total production of 70 mounds of groundnut and earn a net profit of Taka 1.20 lakh,” a happier Dudu Mina added.

Kawnia Upazila Agriculture Officer of the DAE Shamimur Rahman said the farmers have cultivated groundnut on 550 hectares of land against the fixed farming target of bringing 490 hectares of land under its cultivation this season in the upazila.

“The farmers have mostly cultivated ‘Maizchar’, ‘Tridana’, ‘Basonti’, BARI-8, BARI-6, BINA-4, BINA-8 and other local varieties of groundnut on their lands after getting repeated bumper output and lucrative price in recent years,” he said.

Regional Additional Director of the DAE Md Shah Alam said hundreds of farmers became self-reliant by cultivating groundnut twice annually during the Rabi and Kharif seasons in the region.