BSA releases 13,000-song DVD to preserve folk heritage

DHAKA : Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) released a DVD containing 13000 folk songs on Saturday through different programmes, reports UNB.

BSA authority organised different programmes, including seminar, open discussion and cultural programme, marking the DVD-release ceremony.

BSA collected these huge numbers of songs under the project ‘Folklore Culture Reservation and Preservation’ since 2016 from five selected regions spanning 21 districts of Bangladesh.

A seminar and open discussion was held at 10am at the National Theatre Seminar Hall while discussion and cultural programme were held at the auditorium of the theatre at 4pm.

Director General of Bangla Academy Shamsuzzaman Khan was present as chief guest at the releasing ceremony while BSA Director General Liquat Ali lucky presided over the ceremony in the morning.

Presenting the keynote paper titled ‘Folklore Culture Reservation, Preservation, Development and Responsibilities’, writer and researcher Shaktinath Jha from Kolkata said “The collection of extinct folklore songs and releasing them in DVD will be an example for the next generation of Bangla speakers and researchers. But folk songs are still collected in the west Bengal personally.”