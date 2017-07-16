Brazil’s former president sees politics in Silva conviction

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said Friday that this week’s corruption conviction of her mentor and predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is a political move aimed at keeping him out of next year’s presidential election, reports UNB.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Rousseff said no candidate allied with President Michel Temer has the votes to beat Silva, universally known as Lula. “The 2018 elections are an enigma. They do not have a candidate to compete against Lula,” Rousseff said. “You can’t know what the result will be, but they know people noticed they had meaningful gains when he was in office. They want to stop Lula from being eligible.”

During Silva’s two terms in the 2000s, he used a commodities boom to fund generous economic policies that helped pull millions of Brazilians out of poverty. He left office with sky-high popularity, and Rousseff was his hand-picked successor. But Brazil’s fortunes turned while she was in office and hers and those of their Workers’ Party did along with them. Rousseff didn’t have the charisma of her predecessor to fend off her opponents as the economy entered its deepest recession in decades. She was impeached last year for manipulating the fiscal budget and was succeeded by Temer, who is from a different political party. Silva was found guilty of corruption and money laundering earlier this week and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, although he remains free while an appeal is heard. He has denied wrongdoing and said the court has no evidence against him.

“This sentence does not remove (former) President Lula from the competition,” said Rousseff. “They shouldn’t think removing Lula from the election would bring stability to Brazil. It wouldn’t.” If Silva’s conviction is upheld by a group of magistrates, he will be ineligible to run next year. In a Datafolha institute poll published in June, the former president led with 30 percent support in the current most likely scenario, twice the support of his nearest rival.