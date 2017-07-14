Brazil’s once-adored ex-president convicted of corruption

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was found guilty of corruption and money laundering Wednesday and sentenced to almost 10 years in prison, the highest-profile conviction yet in the sprawling graft investigation that has jailed dozens of Brazil’s elite, reports UNB.

The decision by Judge Sergio Moro was widely expected, even by Silva’s own defense team, but was still stunning. The charismatic leader left office on Dec. 31, 2010, with sky-high popularity and is credited with pulling millions of Brazilians out of poverty and turning Latin America’s largest nation into an important player on the world stage. Brazil’s first working class president will remain free while an appeal is heard, but he is now also the country’s first ex-president to be convicted in a criminal proceeding at least since democracy was restored in the 1980s.

In many quarters, the man known to Brazilians simply as Lula remains revered – both for his economic policies and his role in fighting for democracy during the country’s dictatorship. The 71-year-old has been considered a front-runner for next year’s presidential election. Silva’s defense team issued a scathing statement after the ruling, calling the charges an attack on democracy and vowing to prove the former president’s innocence.

“President Lula has been the victim of lawfare, the use of the law for political ends, the famous method used to brutal effect in various dictatorships throughout history,” the lawyers said. The case is part of the huge “Operation Car Wash” corruption investigation centered on state-run oil giant Petrobras that has led to the convictions of dozens of business executives and politicians, and threatens current President Michel Temer.

Silva was accused of receiving a beachfront apartment and repairs to the property as kickbacks from construction company OAS. Silva never owned the apartment, but prosecutors argued it was intended for him. Prosecutors also alleged that OAS paid to store Silva’s belongings, but Moro dismissed that part of the case. Silva also faces charges in four other cases. The former union leader has said all the charges are completely unfounded, and his defiant testimony in the case decided Wednesday was billed as a showdown between himself and Moro. Both men are viewed as national heroes by some parts of Brazilian society. “The present conviction does not bring this judge any personal satisfaction. Quite the contrary, it is regrettable that a former president be criminally convicted,” Moro wrote in his decision. “It doesn’t matter how high you are, the law is still above you.”

But a subsequent fall in commodity prices and economic mismanagement by Silva and Rousseff led Brazil’s economy to implode, and with it Rousseff’s popularity. Rousseff was later impeached and replaced by Temer. The news of Silva’s conviction took the focus off of Temer, who himself is accused of taking bribes from a meatpacking executive in exchange for helping the company obtain favorable government decisions. Temer denies wrongdoing, and the lower house of Congress will decide if he should be suspended from office and put on trial.

A close Temer ally got some relief Wednesday. A judge ordered former Legislative Affairs Minister Geddel Vieira Lima released from jail and instead put under house arrest while he faces an obstruction of justice charge.