BNP criticises EC reshuffle ahead of nat’l election

DHAKA : BNP on Wednesday said a major reshuffle in the Election Commission’s (EC’s) field-level administration ahead of the national and major city elections is part of a far-reaching evil design to influence the polls, reports UNB.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said though a major reshuffle has been made in the EC’s field-level administration, the head of the Commission’s committee on appointment and transfer and promotion, Mahbub Talukder, has no knowledge about it.

Referring to a national daily’s report, he also said Mahbub Talukder, also an Election Commissioner, has sent a note to the EC secretary in this regard. “People have got surprised with the sensational incitement.”

Rizvi said a big question has arisen in public mind whether the mass-transfer was made ached of the 11th parliamentary polls and city polls billed for December next with an evil motive. “We think the major changes in the EC’s field administration are part of far-reaching blueprint.”

He said voters also feared whether the reshuffle is a sign of a plot to influence the next polls.

The BNP leader claimed that even many officials of the Commission have got ‘aggrieved’ over the sudden mass transfer.

He alleged that the incident has not only damaged the EC’s image but also put its activities under a big question.