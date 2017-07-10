BIDA plans to develop economic corridor for expediting industrialization

DHAKA : Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has planned to develop economic corridor for expediting industrialization and transportation system in the country, said BIDA executive chairman Kazi Aminul Islam, reports BSS.

“Initially, we’ve taken five routes from Dhaka to Jessore into consideration . . . it will be Dhaka-Jessore Economic Corridor. It will be up to Mongla port in the first phase and Paira port will be linked as part of expanded connectivity,” he said while speaking at an idea-sharing programme held at the BIDA’s Motijheel office.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already gave permission for developing economic corridor and BIDA officials visited different country to gather knowledge about it.

“We’ll soon present a work-plan to the Prime Minister on the economic corridors,” he added.

BIDA’s executive member Mohammad Altaf Hossain who visited economic corridors in India and Malaysia made a power point presentation at the programme.

BIDA executive chairman said developing economic corridor is now at initial stage. Asian Development Bank has placed five proposals for developing Dhaka-Jessore economic corridor and Bangladesh needs to work more on the proposal, he added.

Security, environment, economic costs will have to be taken into consideration and above all, attention will have to be given so that agricultural land is not affected, he said.

BIDA executive member Mohammad Altaf Hossain, director Mostafizur Rahman and deputy directror Gazi AKM Fazlul Haque visited several economic corridors in India and Malaysia from May 16 to 24 this year to prepare a work-plan.