BD donates US$ 530,000 for cyclone shelters in Rakhine

Dhaka, Jul 13 – Bangladesh has donated US$ 530,000 for the construction of two-three multipurpose cyclone shelters in the Rakhine State of Myanmar with a hope that these shelters will reduce the vulnerability of people there from cyclones and tidal bores, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Ambassador in Yangon M Sufiur Rahman formally handed over a cheque to Myanmar Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye at the latter’s office on Thursday.

The donation was made on Thursday as part of pledged humanitarian assistance by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a simple ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw.

The Union Minister handed over a letter of acknowledgement to Ambassador Sufiur Rahman, said the Embassy.

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement of Myanmar will coordinate with the Rakhine state government and the authorities concerned for the construction of the cyclone shelters expectedly by the end of 2018, adhering to Myanmar’s building code and specifications, rules and regulations.

The cyclone shelters will be built taking into consideration the models of multipurpose shelters that evolved in Bangladesh over decades and are globally acclaimed.

The Bangladesh side hoped that these shelters will reduce the vulnerability of the people of Rakhine from cyclones and tidal bores.

Bangladesh is also going to donate three ambulances equipped with modern medical features to the Rakhine State soon. The Embassy has also been coordinating with the authorities of both the countries on supplying solar home system (SHS) in off-grid areas of the Rakhine and Chin State.

The humanitarian assistance is a reflection of the commitment of Bangladesh to contribute to the development and economic recovery of the Rakhine State and wellbeing of its people.