BD candidate Zamir elected IPHRC member

DHAKA : Bangladesh candidate Muhammad Zamir has been elected as a new member of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) based in Jeddah for three-year tenure starting from February 2018, reports UNB.

IPHRC has a total of 18 members and nine rotating members were elected from three geographical groups – Arab, Asia, Africa – with three members from each group.

The decision came on the concluding day of the 44th CFM of OIC, said the Foreign Ministry here on Wednesday.

In the Asian Group of 18 member states of OIC, five countries-Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Pakistan-earlier nominated their candidates. In the election of these Asian countries on July 11 in Abidjan, out of 18 countries, 17 attended the elections (Turkmenistan was not present) and through secret ballot elected candidates from Bangladesh, Turkey and Uzbekistan for the IPHRC for the next three years.

Arab and African groups also elected their candidates. Muhammad Zamir is a former Ambassador and former Chief Information Commissioner (Ministerial rank) who also served at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.

Member states of the Asian Group in the OIC are Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Guyana, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, the Maldives, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Suriname, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The IPHRC is an expert body with advisory capacity established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as one of the principal organs working independently in the area of human rights.

The broad contours of an effective and independent human rights mechanism were envisaged in the OIC Ten-Year Programme of Action adopted by the 3rd Extraordinary Islamic Summit held in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Saudi Arabia, on December 7-8, 2005.

Accordingly, the creation of IPHRC was enunciated in the New OIC Charter adopted by 11th Islamic Summit held in Dakar, Senegal, on March 13-14, 2008.

The Commission was formally launched with the adoption of its Statute by the 38th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 28-30, 2011.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry at the directives of Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali campaigned for the Bangladesh candidate.