BD can significantly contribute to India’s dev: Shahriar

DHAKA : State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Sunday said prosperous next door neighbour Bangladesh can significantly contribute to the greater development and prosperity of India, reports UNB.

He also said opening up a new diplomatic mission of Bangladesh in Guwahati is a clear demonstration of the part of the Sheikh Hasina’s Government in recognising the importance of the North East of India.

Shahriar Alam is leading Bangladesh delegation to the 8th Round of India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue in Guwahati that began on Sunday.

The dialogue has been inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal where State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and State Minister for External Affairs of India presented key notes, said the foreign ministry here in a late night press release.

The event has been jointly organised by India Foundation, Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIS), State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) and Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati.

In his opening address, the Chief Minister of Assam emphasised greater connectivity between India and Bangladesh and hoped for multi-sectoral cooperation between Bangladesh and the North East of India.

The State Minister for External Affairs of India, in his address, said both the countries have been enjoying best ever bilateral relations and he cauterized this relationship as “new nomal”.

A colourful cultural program has been organized during the inaugural ceremony where Chintak Theatre from Bangladesh and an Assamese cultural team performed spectacular dances portraying the rich cultural heritages of the two countries. On the sideline of the India-Bangladesh Friendship dialogue, the State Minister also had a luncheon meeting with M. J. Akbar, State Minister for External Affairs of India.

He had also a very fruitful meeting with the Chief Minister of Assam where they discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and future cooperation including dredging of Brahmaputra river and introducing a shipping connectivity between Assam and Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the possibility of a direct flight on Dhaka-Guwahati route.

Syed Muazzem Ali, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India and Kazi Muntashir Murshed, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati were also present during the meetings.