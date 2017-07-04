Bakery worker killed in oven blast in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ : A bakery worker was killed and another injured when an oven exploded at Rakhuaile in Sadar upazila on Monday, reports UNB.

Khandaker Shawkat Zahan, officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station, said an oven of ‘Fabika Food Products’ exploded with a big bang around 2:30 pm, leaving Rajoan, 15, and another worker injured. Later, they were rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared Rajoan dead.