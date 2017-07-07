Anti-militancy drive in Gaibandha ends; 2 held

GAIBANDHA : Law enforcers have conducted a drive against militancy and terrorism in the remote char areas of three districts when two people were arrested, reports UNB.

Officer-in-charge of Gaibandha Police Station Mehedi Hasan said the block raid, led by additional police super Moinul Haque, began in Gaibandha, Jamalpur and Kurigram districts on Tuesday night.

Members of district police and Detective Branch of police joined the drive that continued till Wednesday afternoon.

The team raided different chars of the Teesta, Jamun and Brahmaputra rivers in Fulchhari, Sadar, Sundarganj and Saghata upazilas of Gaibandha, Islampur upazila of Jamalpur district and Chilmari upazila of Kurigram.

During the drive, Abdul Awal, a suspected miscreant, was arrested from Char Projapoti of Islampur on Tuesday night while a suspected robber was held from a char of Fulchhari on Wednesday morning, the OC said.

Moinul Haque, also chief of Gaibandha Counter Terrorismand Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, described the drive part of regular anti-militancy drive, saying it will continue.