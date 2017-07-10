AL leader killed in Gaibandha road accident

GAIBANDHA : A local leader of Awami League was killed in a road accident at Chara Battala on Bogra-Ghoraghat regional highway in Gobindaganj upazila on Saturday evening, reports UNB.

The accident took place when a wheat-laden truck knocked down a motorcycle carrying Mawlana Abdul Kuddus, religious affairs secretary of Gobindaganj upazila unit of Awami League, leaving him seriously injured. Later, Kuddus was taken to Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 6:30 pm, said officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station Mujibur Rahman.