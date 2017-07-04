AL, JaPa’s no comment now on 16th Amendment verdict

DHAKA : Though BNP hailed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict that upheld the High Court verdict declaring the 16th constitutional amendment illegal, Awami League and Jatiya Party opted to wait for making comments on it until they receive its full text, reports UNB.

“I was at the cabinet meeting when the verdict was pronounced. We’ll come up with our party’s reaction to the verdict once we get a copy of its full text,” said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to educationist and musicologist Dr Karunamoy Goswami at the Central Shaheed Minar.